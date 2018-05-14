JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Volkswagen Group (VOW3) a €213.00 Price Target

Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €213.00 ($253.57) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €189.00 ($225.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($261.90) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($190.48) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($261.90) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €220.00 ($261.90) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €199.79 ($237.85).

Volkswagen Group stock opened at €170.94 ($203.50) on Monday. Volkswagen Group has a 1-year low of €124.75 ($148.51) and a 1-year high of €192.30 ($228.93).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

