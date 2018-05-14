Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) PT Set at $33.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 6.41. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $29.25.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $350,037.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,292 shares of company stock worth $1,272,403 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

