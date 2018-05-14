Joel Linzner Sells 6,000 Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) Stock

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Joel Linzner sold 6,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $790,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.63 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

