JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.71 million. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 1.16%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Shares of JELD-WEN opened at $28.70 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in JELD-WEN by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Wright Tolbert acquired 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $88,316.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

