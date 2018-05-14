Jefferies Group Weighs in on Weingarten Realty’s FY2018 Earnings (WRI)

Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty’s FY2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. Weingarten Realty had a net margin of 80.74% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.94 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weingarten Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weingarten Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of Weingarten Realty opened at $27.67 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Weingarten Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,810,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,684,000 after purchasing an additional 717,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,414,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,111,000 after purchasing an additional 574,927 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty during the first quarter valued at $101,600,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 146,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Weingarten Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Weingarten Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.49%.

Weingarten Realty Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

