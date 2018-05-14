Jefferies Group Comments on Array BioPharma’s FY2018 Earnings (ARRY)

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Array BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Array BioPharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Array BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Array BioPharma from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Array BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Leerink Swann raised shares of Array BioPharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Array BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Array BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.73. Array BioPharma has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Array BioPharma had a negative net margin of 72.33% and a negative return on equity of 77.72%. Array BioPharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Array BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,122,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Array BioPharma by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,686,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after buying an additional 2,283,973 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Array BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,844,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Array BioPharma by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Array BioPharma by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 156,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $2,763,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $360,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,205 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,285. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Array BioPharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

