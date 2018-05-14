Jefferies Group Analysts Give Pfizer (PFE) a $39.00 Price Target

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $39.00 target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morningstar set a $43.50 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $35.50 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sally Susman sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $1,235,617.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,430.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,349 shares of company stock worth $13,829,340. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

