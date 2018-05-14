JD.com (JD) vs. 1-800-Flowers (FLWS) Financial Analysis

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) and 1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and 1-800-Flowers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 0.31% 3.62% 1.04% 1-800-Flowers 4.91% 10.11% 5.19%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JD.com and 1-800-Flowers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 3 9 0 2.75 1-800-Flowers 1 4 3 0 2.25

JD.com presently has a consensus target price of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.77%. 1-800-Flowers has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than 1-800-Flowers.

Risk & Volatility

JD.com has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-Flowers has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of 1-800-Flowers shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of 1-800-Flowers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JD.com and 1-800-Flowers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $55.69 billion 0.80 -$23.39 million $0.01 3,695.00 1-800-Flowers $1.19 billion 0.66 $44.04 million $0.43 28.37

1-800-Flowers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JD.com. 1-800-Flowers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JD.com beats 1-800-Flowers on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Hydoo International Holding Limited. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

1-800-Flowers Company Profile

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

