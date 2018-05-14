Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total transaction of $31,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,120,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $164.42 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

