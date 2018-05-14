JavaScript Token (JS) One Day Volume Tops $425.00

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $81,914.00 and approximately $425.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JavaScript Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004285 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000843 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00770611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00148818 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00091217 BTC.

About JavaScript Token

JavaScript Token launched on October 21st, 2017. JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 tokens. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain

JavaScript Token Token Trading

JavaScript Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JavaScript Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JavaScript Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.