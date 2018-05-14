Jack in the Box (JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. UBS reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $125,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 478.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box opened at $90.52 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

