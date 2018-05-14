Itron (ITRI) Releases Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Itron had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 245,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,473. Itron has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,087,614.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,166.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $476,794.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,266. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.