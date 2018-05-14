Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ITUB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

