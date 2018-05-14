Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital (IJT) Shares Bought by 3D Asset Management Inc.

3D Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital (NASDAQ:IJT) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,684,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,660,000 after purchasing an additional 147,431 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital by 72.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 658,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,423,000 after buying an additional 276,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,300,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,576,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital opened at $182.63 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ishares Trust S & P Small Capital has a twelve month low of $149.00 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

