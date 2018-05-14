iShares S&P 1500 (ITOT) Position Trimmed by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 1500 (BMV:ITOT) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 1500 were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 1500 during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 1500 during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 1500 during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 1500 during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 1500 during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 1500 has a 12 month low of $960.00 and a 12 month high of $1,215.84.

