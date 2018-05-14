iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF opened at $69.74 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.