Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV) Position Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (BMV:EEMV) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMV. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000.

Shares of Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf has a 12-month low of $980.00 and a 12-month high of $1,213.06.

