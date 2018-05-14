iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Stake Lessened by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 6,341,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,882 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 234,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 145,063 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 884,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,480,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,566,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CSJ opened at $103.60 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

