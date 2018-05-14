Invitation Homes (INVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Homes updated its FY18 guidance to $1.13-1.21 EPS.

Shares of Invitation Homes traded down $0.41, hitting $23.27, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,329,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

