Investors Sell Shares of Valero Energy (VLO) on Strength (VLO)

Investors sold shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $55.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $123.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.79 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Valero Energy had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. Valero Energy traded up $1.24 for the day and closed at $115.87

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Valero Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

