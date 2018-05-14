Investors Sell Paychex (PAYX) on Strength (PAYX)

Traders sold shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $16.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.08 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Paychex had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Paychex traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $63.53

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.99 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In related news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

