Investors Buy NextEra Energy (NEE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $64.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.85 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NextEra Energy had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. NextEra Energy traded down ($0.54) for the day and closed at $160.20

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 48.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $439,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,896,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,995 shares of company stock worth $8,379,195. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

