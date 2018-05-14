Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $472.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $531.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.96, for a total transaction of $16,377,508.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,048,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $84,510,472. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,555,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,330,761,000 after buying an additional 2,295,998 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,399,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,678,000 after buying an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,692,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $617,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,440,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $525,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $468.35. 615,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,287. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $464.34 and a 1-year high of $471.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.20 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.09 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

