IntriCon (IIN) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $30.65

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IntriCon in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on IntriCon from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get IntriCon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. IntriCon had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.55 million. research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IntriCon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 138,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 90,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,299 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.