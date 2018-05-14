Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intercept Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2502496888686 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -1.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by $0.19. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 573.64% and a negative net margin of 241.33%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $167.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

In related news, Director Keith Michael Gottesdiener bought 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski bought 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $499,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 399,608 shares of company stock worth $25,574,912. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.