Intel (INTC) Given a $54.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $54.00 price objective from stock analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morningstar set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

Shares of Intel traded up $0.30, hitting $54.97, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 2,355,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,055,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $255.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Intel has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Intel will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $436,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,697. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

