Intact Financial (IFC) Price Target Cut to C$103.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$107.00 to C$103.00 in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intact Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$106.80.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$95.45 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$92.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.33.

In other news, Director Robert Leary bought 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$96.23 per share, with a total value of C$254,528.35.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

