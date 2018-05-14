InsurePal Hits 24 Hour Volume of $340,213.00 (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, InsurePal has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. InsurePal has a market cap of $8.60 million and $340,213.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurePal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004262 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00765266 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00059080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00148181 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00091451 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal launched on January 16th, 2018. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InsurePal’s official website is insurepal.io . The official message board for InsurePal is medium.com/insurepal-blog

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

