Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) CEO Sells $3,122,247.99 in Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $3,122,247.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,513,292.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Anders Gustafsson sold 42,557 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $6,011,601.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $155.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.78 and a 52-week high of $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.