Insider Selling: Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS) Major Shareholder Sells 9,104 Shares of Stock

Trinity Place Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) major shareholder Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 9,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $63,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TPHS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. 16,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,214. Trinity Place Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Bulldog Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 150,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 65,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Michael F raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price Michael F now owns 4,315,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate related securities. Its current business plan includes the monetization of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

