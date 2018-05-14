Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $32,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,679 shares in the company, valued at $352,158.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TCMD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 262,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,474. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a PE ratio of 216.38, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.39.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.13. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
