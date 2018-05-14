Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $32,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,679 shares in the company, valued at $352,158.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TCMD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 262,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,474. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a PE ratio of 216.38, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.13. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

