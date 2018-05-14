Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,721.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Southern First Bancshares stock remained flat at $$47.35 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $47.15.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.91 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.43%. research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $2,421,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 23.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 192,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

