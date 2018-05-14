Insider Selling: Shake Shack (SHAK) Director Sells $36,899,746.40 in Stock

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 627,440 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $36,899,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SHAK opened at $58.68 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,318,000 after buying an additional 100,166 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,005,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 282,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 216,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $7,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

