Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (KEX) Treasurer Sells 986 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Treasurer Renato A. Castro sold 986 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $88,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kirby traded up $1.00, reaching $90.20, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 333,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,250. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $741.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 4,295.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kirby from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo raised Kirby from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on Kirby and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kirby from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.