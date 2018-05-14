Insider Selling: CDW (CDW) Insider Sells $309,120.00 in Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,755,131.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 69.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. research analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,735,000 after buying an additional 125,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CDW by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 654,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after buying an additional 63,255 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

