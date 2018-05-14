Insider Selling: Care.com (CRCM) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) CFO Michael Echenberg sold 1,500 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,586.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Echenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Michael Echenberg sold 1,500 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $24,030.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Michael Echenberg sold 6,519 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $119,493.27.

On Monday, March 12th, Michael Echenberg sold 1,500 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $28,200.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Michael Echenberg sold 5,919 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $104,411.16.

Care.com stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,572. Care.com has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Care.com had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Care.com’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Care.com will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Care.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Care.com by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Care.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Care.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Care.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Care.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

