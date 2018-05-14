Insider Selling: Becton Dickinson (BDX) EVP Sells 10,209 Shares of Stock

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Becton Dickinson traded up $1.30, reaching $226.54, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,924. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Becton Dickinson has a 12-month low of $225.45 and a 12-month high of $227.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Becton Dickinson alerts:

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Becton Dickinson’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson by 1,192.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,074,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,068,000 after buying an additional 1,913,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,026,750,000 after buying an additional 1,071,288 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson in the first quarter valued at $166,282,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson by 332.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,776,000 after buying an additional 430,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson in the first quarter valued at $87,368,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup raised Becton Dickinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.19.

Becton Dickinson Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.