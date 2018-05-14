Insider Selling: Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) CEO Sells $1,817,985.00 in Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,817,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,065.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALG opened at $94.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $120.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

