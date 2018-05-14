Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands (TUP) Director Purchases $216,000.00 in Stock

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Director De Castro Antonio Monteiro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TUP stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.58.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a positive return on equity of 401.48%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 107.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,938,000 after purchasing an additional 298,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 37.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 254.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 40.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

