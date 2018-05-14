Insider Buying: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) CFO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) CFO David D. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPNT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,490. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of -0.57. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.