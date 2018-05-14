Insider Buying: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) CFO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) CFO David D. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OPNT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,490. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of -0.57. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $18.50.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.
