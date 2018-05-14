Insider Buying: Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) insider Juan Salas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DFRG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. 6,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,243. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $307.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFRG. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 903,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 483,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,387,000 after buying an additional 159,038 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFRG shares. BidaskClub raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.