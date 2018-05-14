Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Director Buys 242,223 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 242,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $4,999,482.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

B Wayne Et Al Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 9th, B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 19,320 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $399,924.00.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,677. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

