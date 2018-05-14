ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2,330.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 77,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.74 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Vetr lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.12 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.74.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 140,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $1,748,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,795. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.