ING Groep NV Buys 13,950 Shares of John Deere (DE)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in John Deere were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in John Deere during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Deere during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Deere during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in John Deere during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in John Deere during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other John Deere news, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $44,128,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,169,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary K.W. Jones sold 20,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $3,459,813.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,731,002.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,847 shares of company stock valued at $55,471,496. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $147.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. John Deere has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

John Deere (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. John Deere had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that John Deere will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. John Deere’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of John Deere in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on John Deere in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Deere from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded John Deere from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Vetr lowered John Deere from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.58 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Deere currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

John Deere Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

