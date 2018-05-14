Infosys (INFY) Shares Bought by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in Infosys (NYSE:INFY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,148,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 6.3% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $74,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. Infosys has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Infosys will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

