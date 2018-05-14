Infinera (INFN) Trading Up -1.7%

Shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 138,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,650,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Infinera from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David F. Welch sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David F. Welch sold 149,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,402.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Infinera by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 34,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Infinera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 205,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Infinera by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

