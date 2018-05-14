Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys New Stake in AT&T (T)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. AT&T accounts for 2.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,886,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,819 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18,965.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,356,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,299 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 89.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,307,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Vetr lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.01 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Shares of AT&T opened at $32.29 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.46%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

