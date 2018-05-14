Incent (INCNT) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Incent has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $15.36 million and $62,633.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004275 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00774641 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00149071 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00090788 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,602 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

