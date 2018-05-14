IMPINJ Inc (PI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IMPINJ from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

IMPINJ traded down $1.36, hitting $17.08, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 794,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,529. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $364.49 million, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.58.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van acquired 47,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $602,417.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,757.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IMPINJ by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IMPINJ by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,092 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the 4th quarter valued at $13,371,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

