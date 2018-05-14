Imperial Brands (IMT) Given a GBX 2,860 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,860 ($38.80) price target on Imperial Brands (LON:IMT) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMT. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 2,700 ($36.63) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.19) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 3,000 ($40.69) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,194.29 ($43.33).

Imperial Brands opened at GBX 2,454.50 ($33.29) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 2,447 ($33.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($53.67).

